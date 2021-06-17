menu

Man grievously injured in Kirkop traffic accident

Motorcyclist hospitalised following traffic collision

karl_azzopardi
17 June 2021, 6:16pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 71-year-old man residing in Kirkop has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a traffic accident on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Mitjar, Kirkop at around 10:45 am.

Preliminary investigations showed a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 21-year-old woman from Kirkop.

A medical team was called on the site of the accident, and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

