Man grievously injured in Kirkop traffic accident

A 71-year-old man residing in Kirkop has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a traffic accident on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Mitjar, Kirkop at around 10:45 am.

Preliminary investigations showed a Honda motorcycle driven by the victim was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Golf driven by a 21-year-old woman from Kirkop.

A medical team was called on the site of the accident, and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.