Accident closes Mdina Road lanes to Zebbug
Motorists told to avoid Mdina Road lanes to Zebbug after truck spills rubble
Transport Malta are urging the public to make use of alternative roads as the Zebbug bound lane in Triq l-Mdina has been closed down.
Police said the road was closed after rocks fell from a truck when driving through the road.
Transport Malta said the vehicle sustained damages.
The transport authority’s Land Enforcement unit is currently onsite to ensure access to the road is opened as quickly as possible.