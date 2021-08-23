Carmel Chircop murder: court rejects Adrian Agius bail request

Adrian Agius, known as Tal-Maksar, who stands charged with masterminding the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, has been denied bail for a second time.

Agius, who stands accused alongside his brother Robert Agius, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, made the bail request 50 days after the court rejected a first attempt.

All four men are accused of the murder of Chircop, while Robert Agius and Vella are also charged with supplying the bomb which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia. Degiorgio is facing separate proceedings for his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder.

In a decree this afternoon, Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo rejected the bail request, citing the accused’s untrustworthiness and the risk of him absconding, as had been argued by the Attorney General.

The Agius brothers and Vella had initially been arrested in December 2017 but were released without charge soon after. They were re-arrested in February this year after Vince Muscat, il-Koħħu, admitted his involvement in the Caruana Galizia murder and was jailed for 15 years in a plea bargain agreement.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspectors Shawn Pawney and Wayne Camilleri are prosecuting, assisted by lawyer George Camilleri from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are counsel to Agius and Vella.

Lawyer William Cuschieri is counsel to Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Therese Comodini Cachia and Vincent Galea are representing the Caruana Galizia and Chircop families respectively.