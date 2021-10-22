18-year-old girl arrested for shoplifting

Police arrested an 18-year-old girl on Friday over a string of thefts between November 2020 and March this year.

The girl, a British national living in Rabat, is alleged to have stolen clothes and defrauded her employer.

Ħamrun district police first investigated security camera footage taken in a shopping complex in Sliema.

From the footage, police identified the girl who, across different days, was seen stealing clothes from three shops within the complex.

Police investigated further, and found that the girl allegedly swindled €10,000 out of the company she was working with.

The girl will appear before the court on Friday in front of Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech.