Young tourist admits to damaging airport wall

A 17-year-old Slovakian tourist has been conditionally discharged for damaging a gypsum wall at the Malta International Airport.

The accused, a minor just a week shy of his 18th birthday, was arraigned earlier today before magistrate Lara Lanfranco by police inspectors Roxanne Tabone and Karl Roberts, accused of causing €472 worth of damage to a gypsum partition wall at one of the shops at the airport. The incident occurred on Tuesday.

The youth pleaded guilty to the single charge of criminal damage.

In his submissions on punishment, defence lawyer Daniel Attard, pointed out that the accused had already paid the cost of the repairs and had a clean criminal record.

Finding the youth guilty on his own admission, the court conditionally discharged him for three months.