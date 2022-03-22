13-year-old seriously injured in Luqa traffic accident

A 13-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Luqa on Monday.

The accident occurred at 5pm in Triq Ħal Qormi.

Police said that a collision had occurred between a Toyota Vitz driven by a 25-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle.

The boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.