13-year-old seriously injured in Luqa traffic accident

A 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Luqa

laura_calleja
22 March 2022, 9:35am
by Laura Calleja

A 13-year-old cyclist was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Luqa on Monday.

The accident occurred at 5pm in Triq Ħal Qormi.

Police said that a collision had occurred between a Toyota Vitz driven by a 25-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy riding a bicycle.

The boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

