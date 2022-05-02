menu

Worker hurt in construction site fall

The man fell from a storey height while working at the construction site

maltatoday
2 May 2022, 3:43pm
by Staff Reporter

A 34-year-old construction worker was injured on Monday morning after falling from a height at a construction site in Bormla. 

Police were called to the site at 10am. Preliminary investigations found that the man, who lives in St Paul's Bay, fell from a storey height while carrying out works. 

Members of the civil protection department and a medical team were on site to help the man. He was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

