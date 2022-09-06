menu

Man found near burning car in Valletta dies

The 41-year-old was found lying on the ground near a burning car in Valletta on Saturday

karl_azzopardi
6 September 2022, 9:18am
by Karl Azzopardi

The 41-year-old man from Ta’ Xbiex who was found lying on the ground near a burning car in Valletta on Saturday, has died.

The accident occurred at about 9:15am on the coastline of Triq il-Lanċa, in the area of Marsamxett.

Police said the fire engulfed the driver’s Vauxhall Insignia car.

Medical assistance was immediately sought and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries.

On the scene of the incident were Civil Protection members, and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal of the Armed Forces of Malta.

An inquiry is being led by Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, with police believing the fire did not develop accidentally.

