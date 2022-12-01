Gozitan man dies after losing control of vehicle

A 79-year-old man from Gozo died after sustaining injuries in a traffic accident in Triq l-Ixprunara, Għajnsielem.

Police received a report for assistance at 9pm on Wednesday night.

After going on site and carrying out preliminary investigations, police found that the man had been driving a Peugeot 206 car when he lost control and suffered an impact with two parked cars – a Mitsubishi L200 and Mazda Demio.

A medical team administered first aid to the victim and an ambulance took the man to Gozo General Hospital.

However, he was certified dead soon after.

Magistrate Simone Grech ordered an inquiry into the matter. Police investigations are ongoing.