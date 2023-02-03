Worker in critical condition after construction site accident

A 27-year-old man from Rabat is in critical condition after metal pieces fell on him while working on a construction site near the Marsa Sports Complex.

Police received a call for assistance at 1:30pm on Friday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a digger was carrying some iron pieces when they fell on a 27-year-old man from Rabat.

A medical team came to help him and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are certified to be of a serious nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.