Worker in critical condition after construction site accident

Iron pieces fell from a digger and seriously injured the 27-year-old man

nicole_meilak
3 February 2023, 5:32pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 27-year-old man from Rabat is in critical condition after metal pieces fell on him while working on a construction site near the Marsa Sports Complex.

Police received a call for assistance at 1:30pm on Friday afternoon.

Preliminary investigations suggest that a digger was carrying some iron pieces when they fell on a 27-year-old man from Rabat.

A medical team came to help him and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

His injuries are certified to be of a serious nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

