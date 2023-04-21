menu

Teen taken to hospital following Mqabba collision

A man, 18 from Qormi, was hospitalised on Thursday afternoon after being in a collision in Mqabba

marianna_calleja
21 April 2023, 8:34am
by Marianna Calleja
1 min read

An 18-year-old man residing in Qormi was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened at around 2:00pm in Ħal Kirkop road, Mqabba.

Preliminary investigations show a collision between a Toyota Tercel driven by the victim, and a Peugeot Expert driven by a 42-year-old man residing in Msida.

The young man was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Marianna Calleja is staff reporter at MaltaToday
