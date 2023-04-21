Teen taken to hospital following Mqabba collision

An 18-year-old man residing in Qormi was rushed to hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident on Thursday.

The police said the accident happened at around 2:00pm in Ħal Kirkop road, Mqabba.

Preliminary investigations show a collision between a Toyota Tercel driven by the victim, and a Peugeot Expert driven by a 42-year-old man residing in Msida.

The young man was administered first-aid at the site of the accident and was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.