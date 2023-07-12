menu

Two arrested after violent argument in Marsaskala on Tuesday

Two men who allegedly fled the scene of a violent argument in Marsaskala on Tuesday have been arrested in Mosta and San Ġwann 

12 July 2023, 5:43pm
by Matthew Farrugia
An ambulance taking one of the victims of what is believed to be a stabbing incident inside a Marsaskala apartment (Still from One News footage)
Two men have been arrested following an argument that turned violent in Marsaskala on Tuesday.

In a statement, police said that intensive investigations have lead to the arrest of two men who fled the scene following the argument in Triq is-Sikka, Marsaskala. 

One of the men had been arrested last night in Mosta, while the other was found and arrested by police on Wednesday afternoon in San Ġwann.

Police investigations, as well as the magisterial inquiry appointed yesterday, are still ongoing.

