Two arrested after violent argument in Marsaskala on Tuesday

Two men have been arrested following an argument that turned violent in Marsaskala on Tuesday.

In a statement, police said that intensive investigations have lead to the arrest of two men who fled the scene following the argument in Triq is-Sikka, Marsaskala.

One of the men had been arrested last night in Mosta, while the other was found and arrested by police on Wednesday afternoon in San Ġwann.

Police investigations, as well as the magisterial inquiry appointed yesterday, are still ongoing.