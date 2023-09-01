[WATCH] Car on fire at Ta' Xbiex front
Car on fire at Ta' Xbiex, police and Civil Protection Department Officers on site
A car has caught on fire in Ta’ Xbiex.
The car caught fire at the Ta’ Xbiex front, with the accident being reported to the police at around 4:20pm.
Speaking to MaltaToday the driver said he was driving when a car behind him honked to draw his attention to the fumes.
Police and Civil Protection Department Officers were immediately on site to assist the driver. No one was injured.