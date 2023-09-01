menu

[WATCH] Car on fire at Ta' Xbiex front

Car on fire at Ta' Xbiex, police and Civil Protection Department Officers on site

marianna_calleja
1 September 2023, 4:20pm
by Marianna Calleja
Photo: James Bianchi/ Mediatoday
A car has caught on fire in Ta’ Xbiex.

The car caught fire at the Ta’ Xbiex front, with the accident being reported to the police at around 4:20pm.

Speaking to MaltaToday the driver said he was driving when a car behind him honked to draw his attention to the fumes.

Police and Civil Protection Department Officers were immediately on site to assist the driver. No one was injured.

