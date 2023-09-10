Motorcyclist hospitalised after Tarxien accident

A motorcyclist was hospitalised on Sunday afternoon after being in a traffic accident at Tarxien.

The police said the accident happened in Triq l-Annunzjata at 11.30am.

The 29-year-old was riding a Kymco that was involved in a collision with a Toyota Vitz that was being driven by a 47-year-old woman who lives in Tarxien.

The victim was assisted by a medical team on site and transported to Mater Dei Hospital for more treatment.

Police investigations are underway.