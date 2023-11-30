Motorcycle driver hit by car in Żurrieq

A motorcycle driver has suffered grievous injuries after being involved in a collision in Żurrieq on Wednesday.

The accident occurred at around 3:15pm in Vjal il-Blue Grotto, Żurrieq.

Preliminary studies show that the 47-year-old motorcycle driver who lives in Gżira was hit by a 43-year-old Luqa resident driving a Range Rover.

The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team and taken to hospital, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.