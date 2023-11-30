Motorcycle driver hit by car in Żurrieq
A motorcycle driver has suffered grievous injuries after being involved in a collision in Żurrieq on Wednesday.
The accident occurred at around 3:15pm in Vjal il-Blue Grotto, Żurrieq.
Preliminary studies show that the 47-year-old motorcycle driver who lives in Gżira was hit by a 43-year-old Luqa resident driving a Range Rover.
The motorcycle driver was aided by a medical team and taken to hospital, where he was later certified as having sustained grievous injuries.
Police investigations are still ongoing.