Health supplements recalled due to Salmonella concerns

A health supplement product might be contaminated with Salmonella, food safety authorities warned on Thursday.

People are being told not to consume the Moringa 100% Pure Capsule product from brand Rosabella due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

A list of the affected lots can be found in the document below.

Downloadable Files

The lot number can be found at the bottom of the bottle above the date of minimum durabiity.

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 26 hours after infection, but this can range from 6 to 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps.

Anyone who has bought the product already should either dispose of it or return it to the store from which it was purchased.

For further information, the public may contact the Food Safety Authority on telephone number +356 26025000 from Monday to Friday between 8am and 3pm or send an email to [email protected].