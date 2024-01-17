menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Luqa accident

A 49-year-old man from Luqa, was driving a Piaggio Vespa when he was in a collision with a range Rover driven by a 28-year-old woman from Tarxien.

17 January 2024, 6:35pm
by Marianna Calleja
A 49-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured after being in a traffic accident on Wednesday morning.

The police said the accident happened at around 8:30am, in Triq Ħal Luqa, Ħal Luqa.

Preliminary investigations showed the victim, a man from Luqa, was driving a Piaggio Vespa, which was involved in a collision with a Range Rover driven by a 28-year-old woman from Tarxien.

A medical team administered first aid to the motorcyclist at the site of the accident before he was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

