Police arrest suspected drug trafficker in Marsa stakeout

Police have arrested a 49-year-old man suspected of using a residence in Marsa for drug trafficking.

In a statement, the police said that at around 12:00pm on Tuesday, poilce officers saw the suspect exiting the residence in Triq Callus.

Upon noticing that the police were close by, the suspect moved to enter a vehicle, but dropped a plastic bag on the ground. He was then arrested, as the plastic bag contained a number of packets of heroin and cocaine.

Police said that a substantial amount of cash was also found on the suspect, while a search in the residence reveraled other objects related to the investigation.

The suspect is being held at Police HQ, and is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday at around 11:30am.