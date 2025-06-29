Diver in serious condition after finding difficulty in Cirkewwa

A 59-year-old diver is in serious condition after encountering difficulties while diving in Cirkewwa earlier today.

The police were notified of the incident at around 9am. He was assisted by others who were with him at the time and pulled from the sea.

After receiving medical assistance immediately, he was taken by ambulance to Mater Dei for urgent medical treatment.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has been informed and is leading an inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, police investigations are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the event.