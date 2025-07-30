menu

Man seriously injured in Għaxaq traffic accident

Man, 29, hospitalised in Tuesday evening traffic collision

karl_azzopardi
30 July 2025, 8:54am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 29-year-old Brazilian man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Dawret Ħal Għaxaq on Tuesday evening at around 6 pm.

Police were alerted to the collision and responded immediately to the scene. Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash involved a Volvo XC60, driven by a 42-year-old man from Ħal Għaxaq, and a Malaguti Madison motorcycle, ridden by the Brazilian national, who resides in Żurrieq.

A medical team was called to the scene, and the motorcyclist was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified to have sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

