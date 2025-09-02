Man accused in Tarxien garage brawl granted bail

A 31-year-old man from Msida has been released on bail after the alleged victim of a violent altercation in a Tarxien garage admitted in court that the accused was not to blame for the incident.

The confrontation, which took place in August, saw the accused, James Manfrè, and Jason Mallia clash inside a garage, leaving Mallia injured. Manfrè was subsequently charged with causing grievous bodily harm, threatening and insulting the victim, disturbing public order, breaching earlier bail and probation conditions, and recidivism. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mallia had already faced separate proceedings in mid-August, where he admitted to carrying a weapon in public without a licence and causing another man to fear violence. He was convicted and handed a suspended sentence.

Police were originally called to the scene after a report of an assault involving a firearm. When officers forced open the garage, Mallia was found bleeding and initially alleged that Manfrè had assaulted him. However, Manfrè’s defence pointed out that Mallia had been armed with a pistol at the time, which was later confirmed to fire blanks.

In his testimony, Mallia told the court that he had been arguing with a woman identified as “Michela” when Manfrè stepped in to calm the situation. Mallia admitted to grabbing the pistol, prompting the accused to wrestle it away and throw it aside. He also confirmed that he was struck during the altercation, but insisted that the incident was not Manfrè’s fault, adding that had neighbours not alerted the police, he would never have filed a report.

The defence argued that their client had acted in self-defence, protecting both himself and the woman from an escalating confrontation. The court agreed to grant bail, setting it at a €3,500 deposit and a €6,000 personal guarantee, alongside strict conditions including a daily signing of the bail book and a curfew.

Further testimonies are expected.

The sitting was presided over by Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil. Prosecution was led by AG lawyer Manuel Grech, along with inspector Kurt Farrugia, while Manfrè was represented by lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Adreana Zammit