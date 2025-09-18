Scooter accident leaves teenager with serious injuries

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a traffic accident involving a car and e-kick scooter.

At around 10pm on Wednesday, police were informed of a traffic accident in Triq l-Imdina, Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

Initial investigations revealed that the accident involved an e-kick scooter, driven by a 15-year-old boy from Qormi, and an Opel Astra, driven by a 26-year-old man from Luqa.

A 16-year-old passenger, also from Qormi, was riding on the back of the scooter. He sustained injuries and was given medical assistance at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Both the scooter rider and the car driver escaped the incident without injuries.

An inquiry, led by Magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia, has been launched. Several experts have been appointed to assist, while police investigations into the case are ongoing.