Updated | Police arrest man after shooting in Birgu

Police have arrested a 70-year-old man from Birgu after a shooting.

A police spokesperson explained that reports of the incident came in at around 1:00pm.

First responders found a 33-year-old man from Bormla with a gunshot wound in the common area of a block of flats. The victim was shot in the stomach and is in critical condition.

The suspect was later arrested after he fled the scene. Police said that the firearm used was a shotgun, as it is also understood that an argument preceeded the shooting.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched, as police are still trying to piece together what led to the shooting.