Motorcyclist hospitalised after crash in Msida

A motorcyclist was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Msida on Sunday.

The police told the newsroom that the motorcyclist crashed into a wall, and an ambulance was called to the scene.

The incident occurred in the Qroqq tunnels on Sunday afternoon in Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, Msida.

A video shared online showed the tunnel filling with smoke after the accident, with cars stopped in traffic inside the tunnel

According to reports, the victim, who is a 33-year-old from Marsascala, was taken to the hospital following the incident.

The condition of the victim remains unknown, though at the scene of the accident, according to the police, the victim was not suffering from any visible injuries.