Senior police officer interrogated over stolen bumper claim

Updated with police statement at 11:15am

A senior police officer was on Wednesday interrogated over a stolen bumper and has been put on forced leave, MaltaToday has learnt.

Sources close to the police said Assistant Commissioner Malcolm Bondin was confronted over allegations that he stole a “second-hand car bumper valued at €200”.

MaltaToday is not privy to the circumstances of the alleged crime but the officer was immediately put on forced leave.

The matter is being investigated by the police.

Police confirm investigation

Meanwhile, in a police statement issued on Thursday, the police said it received an anonymous report through its Break the Silence reporting system, which alleged abuse by a senior police official. The reporting system was introduced in 2020 to strengthen good governance and integrity within its structures, the police said.

The officer was not named in the statement, in line with normal police procedures. Neither was the alleged crime listed.

"An investigation was started immediately and as an administrative measure the officer was placed on forced leave," the statement confirmed, adding that investigations are ongoing.

"The Police Force remains committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity and transparency," the statement ended.