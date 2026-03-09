Two men refused bail over Qormi apartment stabbing

Two men were arraigned on Monday in relation to a stabbing that occurred last Saturday.

On 7 March at around 11:40am, police were informed that a man had been stabbed inside an apartment in Qormi, with the suspected assailant fleeing the scene.

Officers responding to the report found the victim, who told them he had just been stabbed. He alleged that a man who was beside him held him down, while another stabbed him in the shoulder.

At the same time, one of the accused entered the Qormi Police Station and told officers on duty that he wished to report an argument with his roommate. He admitted that he had stabbed the victim and was subsequently arrested.

The defence did not contest to the arrest, but requested bail.

Both men entered a not guilty plea and a protection order was issued in favour of the victim.

The prosecution objected to request for bail because the accused reside with the victim.

The court refused the request for bail, maintaing that although the accused are first-time offenders, the court cannot rely on the fact that both men will not approach the victim.

Magistrate Nadine-Sant Lia presided over the hearing.

The prosecution was led by Inspector James Mallia, along with lawyer Martina Muscat from the Office of the Attorney General.

Lawyers Alex Scerri Herrera, Noel Bianco and Adriano Spiteri represented the accused.