Dead whale washes up on Comino

The public has been urged not to touch the carcass.

The whale’s cause of death has not yet been determined, as the NGO warned that the animal’s cause of death could be transmitted to humans given that it is a mammal.

“We are working together in order to remove the hazard as soon as possible.”

Presence of whales around Malta is common

Research published in 2021 by ERA shows that different species of whales and dolphins are very much present around the Maltese islands.

Among the whale species found was the Sperm Whale, Fin Whale, Sperm Whale, Cuvier’s Beaked Whale, and Long-Finned Pilot Whale.

Most of these species aren’t frequently sighted by the public, likely due to their migratory nature and presence at deeper depths. However, this doesn’t mean that sightings don’t occur. Passers-by at Gozo’s Ta’ Sanap Cliffs caught a glimpse of a Fin Whale in 2021.