Women’s Day march highlights ongoing struggle against patriarchy

One in every three women in the European Union, including Malta, has experienced physical or sexual violence at the hands of patriarchal injustice.

On Sunday, activists during a march organised by Moviment Graffitti on International Women’s Day celebrated “how far women’s rights have come, while demanding an end to the patriarchal structures keeping women from dignity, respect and liberation.”

The slogan which was used for this year’s march was ‘Women’s Day Every Day’, as the NGO aimed to remind of the daily struggles that women face in society, highlighting especially contexts around the globe.

Women in Iran, Palestine, Afghanistan, and Sudan are continuously fighting for their rights through war and “external powers that claim ‘feminist liberation’ to advance their colonial ideologies”, activists said.

Moviment Graffitti, following the Women’s Day March in Valletta said, “We regularly witness instances of patriarchal injustice, as violent men are released on bail over technicalities, while women are charged with abortion after being reported by abusive partners or healthcare professionals.”

Starting at the Triton Fountain, the march ended in St George’s Square, where speeches from social justice groups as well as performances were held.

The march was endorsed by several organisations advocating for women’s rights, with their message remaining, “To celebrate the wins, but demand more. To march together as one voice, as sisters united in the struggle for change.”