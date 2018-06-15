menu

Elderly man seriously injured in Birkirkara fight

63-year-old man hurt after allegedly being hit with hard object

massimo_costa
15 June 2018, 3:14pm
by Massimo Costa

A 63-year-old man from Birkirkara was seriously injured today after he was involved in an argument with another man, 44, from St Paul’s Bay.

The police said the injured man was allegedly hit with a hard object, in the fight which happened at around 11.30am in Triq il-Kbira, Birkirkara.

The man was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital for care.

Police investigations on the incident are ongoing.

