Elderly man seriously injured in Birkirkara fight

A 63-year-old man from Birkirkara was seriously injured today after he was involved in an argument with another man, 44, from St Paul’s Bay.

The police said the injured man was allegedly hit with a hard object, in the fight which happened at around 11.30am in Triq il-Kbira, Birkirkara.

The man was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital for care.

Police investigations on the incident are ongoing.