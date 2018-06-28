No bail for groom who slapped his bride-to-be 10 days before wedding

A man has been remanded in custody for violent conduct against his partner, ten days before the couple are due to be wed.

The Bosnian man, who is not being named for legal reasons, was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Marseanne Farrugia this morning, charged with being drunk and incapable of taking care of himself in San Gwann on Tuesday night.

He was also charged with having, the next morning, attacking and slightly injuring his partner. It emerged that the woman had gone to police to report that she had an argument with her partner, in which they pushed each other and he had struck her in the face.

Defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila requested the court hear witnesses, as the woman wished to withdraw her criminal complaint, but the magistrate refused, saying it was either going to be an admission of guilt or a not guilty plea at this stage. The police could withdraw the charges if they wished, she said.

The 39 year-old accused, who resides and works in Germany, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was requested.

The prosecution informed the court that the alleged victim had this morning told the police that she did not wish to proceed with criminal action, however the police decided to prosecute the case ex officio.

Inspector Spagnol acknowledged that there was no risk of the accused tampering with evidence as the woman was not going to testify and the only other witnesses due to testify were police officers, but said that the accused had no ties to Malta and could abscond at any time.

Psaila argued that the man had been in Malta for several months and that the couple were getting married in ten days’ time.

Magistrate Farrugia, however, denied bail.