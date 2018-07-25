menu

Four women charged with pickpocketing

The four Bulgarian suspects were charged with carrying out pickpocket thefts in Valletta

matthew_agius
25 July 2018, 2:05pm
by Matthew Agius
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Four suspected pickpockets have been remanded in custody this morning. In two separate arraignments, the four women from Bulgaria were charged with carrying out pickpocket thefts in Valletta.

Inspectors Priscilla Caruana Lee and Alfredo Mangion arraigned Genoveva Stoilova and Iliana Ilieva, both heavily pregnant, before magistrate Josette Demicoli today. The pair were accused of stealing a woman’s wallet.

Lawyer Etienne Calleja contested the validity of the arrest and pleaded not guilty on the women’s behalf. The women were already in Corradino prison for similar crimes and had been subsequently identified from CCTV footage of another pickpocketing incident from June, explained inspector Caruana Lee.

Bail was not requested as the women were already in prison.

In a separate arraignment Inspectors Jeffrey Scicluna and Priscilla Caruana Lee charged Mariyana Borisova and Rusanka Dimitrova Staneva, also from Bulgaria, with stealing a wallet in April and using the credit cards it held on at least 8 occasions.  The pair also pleaded not guilty. No bail was given. 

Shazoo Ghaznavi and Charlon Gouder were defence counsel to Borisova and Staneva.

Court reporter Matthew Agius is a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths. Prior to re...
More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist injured in Siggiewi crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist injured in Siggiewi crash
Four women charged with pickpocketing
Court & Police

Four women charged with pickpocketing
Matthew Agius
Man murdered mother, aunt over suspicion that they spiked his coffee, court told
Court & Police

Man murdered mother, aunt over suspicion that they spiked his coffee, court told
Matthew Agius
Updated | Teenager charged with double stabbing
Court & Police

Updated | Teenager charged with double stabbing
Matthew Agius / Maria Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe