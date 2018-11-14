menu

Shots fired in Zabbar hold-up on main street

14 November 2018, 8:01am
The hold up took place at 8.10pm, the police have said
Shots were fired at a shop on the main street of Zabbar on Tuesday evening.

The hold-up took place at 8:10pm, the police said.

An armed and hooded man entered the outlet and demanded money from the owner, who resisted with the assistance of other bystanders. It was at this point that shots were fired, but no one was injured.

The police rapid intervention unit were quickly on site, and arrested the aggressor, aged 46.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

