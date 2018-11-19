menu

Woman grievously injured in traffic accident in Zurrieq

A woman has been grievously injuries while riding pillion after the motorcycle flipped in Zurrieq

19 November 2018, 7:41am
The police have said that a 50-year-old Fgura resident was riding the motorcycle on Vjal it-Blue Grotto when he lost control of the vehicle
The police have said that a 50-year-old Fgura resident was riding the motorcycle on Vjal it-Blue Grotto when he lost control of the vehicle

A woman has been grievously injured while riding pillion on a motorcycle, after the rider lost control of the vehicle while driving in Zurrieq on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 4pm.

In a statement, the police said that a 50-year-old Fgura resident was riding the motorcycle on Vjal it-Blue Grotto when he lost control of the vehicle. 

The motorcycle, flipped over causing the female passenger, a 49-year-old also from Fgura, to get hurt as a result.

An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Catering company goes to court demanding Satabank release its savings
Court & Police

Catering company goes to court demanding Satabank release its savings
Matthew Agius
Man jailed for five years for glassing a musician
Court & Police

Man jailed for five years for glassing a musician
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Italian mafia clan boss's sister-in-law arrested in Malta
Court & Police

[WATCH] Italian mafia clan boss's sister-in-law arrested in Malta
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Lifeline case to be decided in December, court says
Court & Police

[WATCH] Lifeline case to be decided in December, court says
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe