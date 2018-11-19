Woman grievously injured in traffic accident in Zurrieq

A woman has been grievously injured while riding pillion on a motorcycle, after the rider lost control of the vehicle while driving in Zurrieq on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 4pm.

In a statement, the police said that a 50-year-old Fgura resident was riding the motorcycle on Vjal it-Blue Grotto when he lost control of the vehicle.

The motorcycle, flipped over causing the female passenger, a 49-year-old also from Fgura, to get hurt as a result.

An ambulance took the woman to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

An investigation is currently ongoing.