Elderly man grievously injured in Freeport accident

A 60-year-old man was hurt this morning when he suffered at accident during the course of his work at the Freeport in Ħal Far.

The man, a Qormi resident, had been operating some machinery when the incident happened, the police said.

A medical team was called in to assist the man, and he was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be grievous in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.