Man seriously injured in Gzira traffic accident

A 31-year-old from Santa Venera was hurt when the car he was driving was involved in an accident in Gzira on Saturday morning.

The man, who was driving a Peugeot 107, collided with a Mercedes ML250 SUV which was being driven by a 30-year-old Gzira resident.

The police said the accident happened at around 5am in Rue D’Argens, Gzira, and also left four parked cars damaged.

The 31-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.