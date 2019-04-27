menu

Man seriously injured in Gzira traffic accident

 

The accident involved a collision between two cars and also left four parked vehicles damaged

massimo_costa
27 April 2019, 9:59am
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
(File photo)

A 31-year-old from Santa Venera was hurt when the car he was driving was involved in an accident in Gzira on Saturday morning.

The man, who was driving a Peugeot 107, collided with a Mercedes ML250 SUV which was being driven by a 30-year-old Gzira resident.

The police said the accident happened at around 5am in Rue D’Argens, Gzira, and also left four parked cars damaged.

The 31-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were determined to be serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured in Gzira traffic accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in Gzira traffic accident
Massimo Costa
Driver accused of trying to run policemen over was taking child to health centre, court told
Court & Police

Driver accused of trying to run policemen over was taking child to health centre, court told
Witness testifies in bank holdup case that ended in murder
Court & Police

Witness testifies in bank holdup case that ended in murder
MaltaToday Staff
Two arrested in connection with theft from cars
Court & Police

Two arrested in connection with theft from cars
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.