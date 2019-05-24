Liam Debono back under arrest after being caught driving

Liam Debono, the teenager accused of the attempted murder of police constable Simon Schembri, is back in police custody after being caught driving a car on Friday.

According to reports, the 18-year-old was stopped by traffic police in Luqa at around 5.45pm as he was behind the wheel of a vehicle, despite having been barred from obtaining a driving licence.

Debono had been released on bail last September against a deposit of €10,000 and a personal guarantee of €40,000.

Apart from the attempted murder charge, Debono - who was 17 at the time of the crime - is facing another 46 charges, after dragging Schembri for a distance under his car during the incident which happened in May 2018.

The police officer ended up losing an arm, narrowly escaping with his life.

Prior to being released on bail, Debono had been in custody since his arraignment last May.

In a separate case decided in July last year, Debono had been handed down a three-year probation sentence and fine €5,000 over a case involving car theft. The young man also had his licence suspended, effectively meaning he was barred from obtaining a valid driving licence when he reached 18.