Trio charged with trafficking drugs in Paceville

Three men from Gambia have been remanded in custody after denying drug trafficking charges in court.

Ebrima Sonko, 24, of Paola, was arraigned first, charged with possession of cocaine in circumstances denoting that the drug was not intended for his personal use as well as cannabis possession. The charges were rendered aggravated by the fact that the man was arrested within 100 metres of a place frequented by youths.

Sonko denied the charges. No request for bail was made by defence lawyer Christopher Chircop.

Dawda Ceesay, 20, from Qormi and Juldeh Baldeh, 20, from Sliema, were charged next. The pair pleaded not guilty to possession and trafficking of cannabis within 100 metres of a place frequented by youths.

The three accused had been arrested at St George’s Bay, St Julian’s on Tuesday, and were allegedly found to be carrying suspicious substances divided into bags, ostensibly ready for trafficking.

Inspector Jonathan Cassar objected to their bail request citing the seriousness of the offence. He explained that there appeared to be a drug trafficking racket in Paceville which the men were thought to be part of. There were also witnesses yet to testify, he said.

The court, presided by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, refused bail at this stage, remanding all three accused in custody.

Lawyer Christopher Chircop appeared for the men.