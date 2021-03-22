EPP reinstates call to debate new findings on Caruana Galizia murder

The European People’s Party (EPP) has once requested MEPs debate new revelations surrounding the Daphne Caruana Galizia case.

Last week, the EPP asked the European Union’s Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders to attend the European Parliament Plenary session to address “serious questions raised by new revelations in the Daphne Caruana Galizia cases” which has implicated persons in the highest level of Malta’s government.

Despite last week's @TheProgressives veto on #EPlenary discussion about recent revelations on murder of #DaphneCaruanaGalizia, we have reintroduced our request for a debate and resolution. @Europarl_EN should insist the EC maintains pressure on Maltese authorities to end impunity https://t.co/KLFG4jBTI0 — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) March 22, 2021

However, Labour MEPs Alex Agius Saliba and Cyrus Engerer accused Maltese EPP members of “damaging the country’s reputation” in approving calls for a debate on new revelations surrounding the Daphne Caruana Galizia case.

Engerer argued that such a demand did not make sense, insisting such a debate could harm the judicial process in the middle of testimony. “Vince Muscat’s testimony has not yet been concluded. What sense does it make to debate half of his testimony?” he said.

The sentiment was also shared by fellow Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who labelled the debate as an “unnecessary attack” as court proceedings are still ongoing.

Despite this, EPP leader Manfred Weber said that the party would ask for a debate and resolution on the topic again.

Nationalist MEP Roberta Metsola also joined in, saying that the party will continue to insist that justice be done in light of emerging reports on Keith Schembri.

READ MORE: Labour MEPs fire broadside over EPP call to debate new findings on Daphne murder