Cyrus Engerer appointed S&D negotiators on protection of workers from asbestos

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has been appointed negotiator for the Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament on the protection of workers from asbestos in the European Parliament’s Committee for the Environment and Public Health.

“Our country has had the highest rate in the EU when it comes to asbestos-related illnesses. Today we have a Government which is committed to protecting workers from asbestos at the place of work, which is also giving compensation to dockyard workers, who have been the worst affected by asbestos-related illnesses in our country,” said Engerer.

The report, which is being discussed in the Committee for Employment and Socials Affairs, will include an opinion from the Committee on Environment and Public health where Engerer was given the responsibility to negotiate the file on behalf of the Socialists.

“Asbestos at the place of work is not only a reality for our country, but it is a reality that numerous workers across the European Union have experienced. There are a number of places of work where this substance is still present, and thus we must see that all workers are protected from the impact of this dangerous material to people’s health,” said Engerer.

Engerer concluded by saying that as the Socialists and Democrats “we have EU workers rights at heart, and for this reason this report is given maximum importance so that we will be able to ascertain that every worker in Europe can go to work with peace of mind.”