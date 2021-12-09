Cyrus Engerer welcomes EU-wide rules to safeguard people against hate speech

Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer has welcomed a move by the European Commission to amend one of the EU’s founding texts to more forcefully fight violence against women, LGBTQ+ and other minorities.

The MEP praised the move in a Facebook post in which he shared derogatory comments and messages he had received that targeted his sexual orientation.

“These comments hardly affect me, but I know that there are several non-binary women, men and young people who, because of such words, feel that they are in danger in our society,” Engerer said.

He said he welcomed the European Commission expanding the list of crimes, including hate speech and hate crimes. "I welcome this extension because it safeguards citizens from such comments," he said.

This week, the Commission will sign off on a plan to criminalise hate speech and violence through EU-wide rules.

The rules would enable the Commission to put forward laws to punish misogyny and anti-LGBTQ+ abuse online and offline.