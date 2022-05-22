LIBE committee MEPs for Malta rule of law visit

MEPs from the European Parliament’s civil liberties committee will assess progress in the investigations, trials, and reforms that followed the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia over the course of the next three days.

Visiting two and a half years after the last visit of an EP delegation to the country, MEPs will return to Malta on 23-25 May.

The aim of the visit -organised upon the recommendation of the Monitoring Group on Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights (DRFMG) is to take stock of the latest developments as regards the rule of law, recent judicial reforms, safety of journalists, anti-corruption measures, and citizenship and residence by investment schemes. Communication between Maltese authorities and the DRFMG, as well as the group’s work in this area, continued throughout the pandemic.

The delegation comprises the following MEPs: Vladimír Bilcik (EPP, SK), Franco Roberti (S&D, IT), Sophie In ‘t Veld (Renew, NL), Delegation Chair Gwendoline Delbos-Corfield (Greens/EFA, FR), Nicolaus Fest (ID, DE), and Konstantinos Arvanitis (The Left, EL).

They will meet with the President of the Republic of Malta Dr George Vella, the Prime Minister Dr Robert Abela and Cabinet Members, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti (tbc), Attorney General Dr Victoria Buttigieg, the Speaker of the Parliament of Malta Hon Anġlu Farrugia, and Members of the Parliament of Malta.

They will also hold discussions with commissioners and senior civil servants, representatives of Europol (the EU’s police agency) and regulatory bodies, as well as NGOs, civil society, journalists and representatives of the Daphne Project, and the family of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Following visits to Malta and Slovakia in the aftermath of the murders of the Maltese blogger and journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, and the Slovak journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée, the Civil Liberties Committee set up its Rule of Law Monitoring Group in June 2018. In the 9th parliamentary term, the Group was succeeded by the Democracy, Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights Monitoring Group, which monitors and reports on relevant issues across all member states.