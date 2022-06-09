EU paves way for Constitutional Convention as MEPs initiate process

A historic vote took place in the European Parliament where a clear majority of 355 MEPs voted in favour of amending the EU Treaties to initiate the process for a Constitutional Convntion.

A final decision now rests with the EU’s prime ministers and heads of government, which could be taken as early as 24 June in line with the French presidency’s agenda.

The process follows the Conference on the Future of Europe (CoFoE), where reform proposals for a more democratic EU were developed together with European randomly selected, representative citizens.

The proposals are mainly reforming voting procedures in the Council by switching from unanimity to qualified majority voting in areas such as sanctions, the so-called passerelle clauses, and in emergencies.

Without proposing any concrete text yet, the European Parliament also calls for EU competences in health, energy, a social progress protocol, full budgetary and legislative initiative rights for the European Parliament and better safeguarding of EU fundamental values.

The Convention should comprise MEPs, Commissioners, MPs from the member states, and EU leaders.

The Commission is expected to announce how it intends to follow up on the Conference in mid-June. Parliament’s Committee on Constitutional Affairs will continue to work on the changes that Parliament would seek to make to the Treaties, in anticipation of a Convention.

“The clear result shows: the governments of the EU member states must not duck out of the way now. This overdue reform process must not be blocked or delayed. We expect from Emmanuel Macron a vote in a fortnight and the green light for a convention to discuss and decide on the citizens' proposals,” said Green MEP Daniel Freund, rapporteur on the Article 48 procedure.

“Our most important reform demand is the end of the vetoes. For too long, the EU has allowed itself to be blackmailed by Viktor Orban and the PiS government, on sanctions, on minimum taxes for companies, on the rule of law. In the Future Conference, citizens demanded an end to national vetoes. We are now taking the next step, clearly following the mandate of European citizens. The EU must become more efficient and more democratic!”