Alfred Sant calls for European policy in favour of a two-state solution

Labour MEP Alfred Sant has insisted for a European policy which favours a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

Speaking during the European Parliament plenary debate on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, the former Prime Minister said the European Union should follow the line taken by United Nations Secretary General Guterres.

“This is the best available option, no matter who rebuts it,” he emphasized.

Guterres called for a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict that takes into account the full context of the experience of the Palestinian people and the need for Israel to be recognised by the Palestinians in the framework of a two-state arrangement.

“On the one hand, we are told, there is a new confrontation being set up by a Russia-China-Iran axis, against the ‘Western’ coalition that the US and Europe represent, plus Israel and hopefully some Arab states, chief of which Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, the Palestinian issue is presented as an anticolonial struggle against an invading tribe simply intent on practising ethnic cleansing”, he argued.

The Labour MEP insisted that Europe should not accept both sides of this “fundamentally misleading dichotomy.”

The Israel-Palestinian conflict has claimed the lives of over 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds of them women and children. While thousands have been reported missing and are thought to be trapped or dead under the rubble, over 1.7 million people of Gaza’s population are estimated to be internally displaced. Following the attack carried out by Hamas against Israel on 7 October Members of the European Parliament emphasized the urgent need for the release of hostages and immediate humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire.

Alfred Sant said diplomatic discourse about humanitarian issues and the search for a ceasefire not just a truce must continue. He stressed that given the levels of barbarity which the Israel-Hamas war has reached, that discourse and that search should be accompanied by a re-evaluation of the position that European nations adopt towards Israel and Palestinians.