Metsola receives flak from Austrian students over EP stance on Palestine

On Wednesday, Metsola was invited by the university’s law faculty for the Q&A session, where students could ask her questions. According to PressTV, questions asked digitally regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict were deleted by the event’s moderators.

The EP President was asked about the EU’s reluctance to guarantee humanitarian aid for Palestinians, as the crowd of students later started chanting, “Free Palestine” and “Blood on your hands.”

Some of the students were reportedly escorted out of the hall after handing out leaflets to the rest of the crowd.

Metsola is understood to have repeatedly stated that the institution which she leads is the only EU institution calling for a ceasefire in the region.

Last November, Metsola met similar criticism locally after a group of MCAST students welcomed her with posters calling her an enabler of genocide.

On Friday, Metsola proposed the setting-up of an EU-led taskforce to “assess the socio-economic consequences” from the Red Sea retaliations of Houthi rebels in response to Israel’s war on Gaza.

Here, she said that, “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is desperate,” and that the EU must use all the tools at its disposal to ensure more aid.