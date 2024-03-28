Engerer: Cross-party 'compromise' only way forward for metro system in Malta

Both sides of the House should come together and reach a compromise in an effort to determine a way forward for the construction of a metro in Malta, Labour MEP Cyrus Engerer said.

“Good short-term measures for traffic are important. But it's the long-term measures that are essential for sustainable results and for changing the way we use our spaces. The metro is essentially a long-term necessity,” the MEP said on Facebook.

Engerer said Wednesday’s unanimous approval in parliament to appoint Myriam Spiteri Debono as Malta’s next President shows compromises can be reached between the two main parties for the good of the country.

He said the metro can only be built if the two parties sit down and decide a way forward on how to implement the project, as it will span over a number of different administrations.

“Before there is consensus between the Government and the opposition on it as a common project, it's unlikely to happen because it's a project that spans several years, with significant costs, and will extend across different administrations,” the MEP said.

He said that as the population and tourist numbers grow, the country’s infrastructure needs to be upgraded.

“It's time for both sides of the chamber to come together and push forward with this project for all Maltese and Gozitans. It's a project for everyone living on our islands. It's as simple as that.”

During the 2022 general election campaign, the Labour Party had presented the results of a study on the feasibility of a mass transport system in Malta costing around €6.25 billion, but is yet to issue any concrete proposal on the project.