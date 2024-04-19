Abba leader will not participate in BA debates without equal time allotment

The leader of Christian-conservative party Abba has said he will not be participating in the Broadcasting Authority’s debates for the European elections, because the schedule favours the parties currently represented in the European Parliament.

Abba leader Ivan Grech Mintoff said neither Labour nor the Nationalist Party, which have four and two MEPs respectively in the EP, should be given more time on the public broadcaster than other third parties.

“40% of the Maltese people have said they will not be voting PN or PL,” Grech Mintoff claimed. “The BA is discriminating against us by not allowing us to debate with the PN and PL.”

Grech Mintoff has previously contested the 2014 and 2019 European elections, garnering 1,015 and 1,186 votes for the party Alleanza Bidla.

Grech Mintoff said Abba wanted equal time in all debates, including political broadcast adverts. He said that since this request was not accepted, Abba will not participate in any BA debates and will file a judicial protest against the Authority.

“The BA is obliged to safeguard all parties from political discrimination… the Electoral Commission should be ensuring free and fair elections,” Grech Mintoff said.