The Q&A: Meet Clint Azzopardi Flores

Is the European Union relevant to the Maltese?

Yes, it is. However, we need to tread carefully how to deal with other countries. The EU cannot assume the responsibility of a military Union. The raison d’etre of the EU was to disarm not a race to arm itself. What we are interested in is an EU that progresses economically and socially. It is truly disappointing to see many ugly characters fighting for a seat at the expense of the EU’s ideology and its inception. We are living in an EU that is unstable due to the bad political decisions of Ursula von der Leyen and Roberta Metsola, who in the recent years worked as an outfit to disrupt Europe’s soft diplomacy. Also, it saddens me to see the PN candidates writing to EU Commissioners to act against Malta in areas that are not within their competences. What I want to see is an EU that does not meddle with Malta’s politics. They do not know it and they cannot understand it.

The Maltese electorate is motivated by issues which are local and often partisan, does this not make it more difficult for you to campaign?

Yes, it does. Obviously, I have been consistent all the way through the past two years. Personally, I am glad that I managed to set a narrative. People understood what I said, even though it took a while. Frankly, I believe in peace and dialogue. Believing in peace and dialogue is not the equivalent of being pro-Russia. This is a false equivalent. I can write and reply in English. This is the reason why I opened my own space and retained my weekly column. My credo is to reply to conjectures and half-truths, and assumptions. In fact, I replied to some of the articles, saying that by being pro-peace and dialogue, is not the equivalent of approving what the aggressor is doing. With the same logic, Roberta Metsola is pro-Azerbaijan because she never or hardly condemned the ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Once again, with the same logic, Roberta Metsola is excusing Ilham Aliyev. However, I can tell you that the electorate is quite intelligent. There are those who favour partisan politics. And there are those who are moderates and enjoy listening to analytical discussions. Indeed, I meet with many of them.

Malta has a small representation in the European parliament, can we be influential?

Of course, it can be influential. Most of the work is not executed in the corridors of the EU parliament, but at dinner and reception parties. These are much more important as they are the equivalent of canvassing to promote a narrative. At times, hosting reception, and attending lunches and dinner is much more important than locking yourself behind closed doors in an office. I’ve been there and done that. The most powerful negotiations are not executed within the corridors of the EU intuitions, but outside. I saw many of the EU parliamentarians lunching with influential people. So, I know what I am saying.

Why are you so motivated to stand as a member of the European parliament?

My mission is to defend Malta and the Maltese. I think, my academic background, as well as my EU experience, can contribute positively to EU policies. Besides, I am ready to resist policies that are damaging for Malta. We need to undress the one size fits all mentality at EU level. We, as island states must see that regulations and legislations are not detrimental to our competitiveness. For instance, when it comes to aviation ETS we need to get a permanent derogation not just a temporary because it is indeed detrimental to Malta. We do not have any other alternatives. On mainland Europe, they can use trains. We cannot do it, so we need to be compensated to be able to compete with other EU economies.