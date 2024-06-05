The Q&A: Meet Miriana Calleja Testaferrata de Noto

Is the European Union relevant to the Maltese?

The European Union is extremely important to the Maltese. Malta's EU membership has offered considerable economic benefits, including access to a huge single market that expands trade and investment possibilities. We are no longer just a small island within the Mediterranean Sea. It is much easier to export and import goods and services more freely, which helps to boost the economy and create jobs.

EU funds is another aspect where the Maltese have gained a lot from the EU. Such funding has been critical for Malta's growth, helping with social programmes that raise the standard of living as well as infrastructure, education, and environmental protection initiatives.

When Malta joined the EU, we gained a much stronger voice. Malta’s influence in international affairs is increased by the union. Furthermore, all Maltese citizens have been able to enjoy the benefits of the four freedoms. One can now go study, work, or live in another member state, therefore broadening prospects on a personal and professional level.

The Maltese electorate is motivated by issues which are local and often partisan, does this not make it more difficult for you to campaign?

Indeed, it is true that Maltese people are very driven by local politics. There are unique opportunities as well as challenges when managing a campaign in the Maltese political system, where local politics play a major role. Voter interests can be superseded by party loyalty, and regrettably, we sometimes have a tendency to prioritise local politics before outlining our vision for Europe. Nonetheless, the EU framework may also be used to address these local concerns.

It is very critical to link local concerns with that of the EU. Bridging the gap between local issues and EU policy can be achieved by highlighting concrete advantages, such as the creation of jobs through EU investment or environmental improvements sponsored by EU programmes.

Partisanship is not always a bad thing, as long as people can think critically. This indicates active citizens. I believe that rather than making it more difficult, campaigning can be more successful if local and partisan problems are addressed within the framework of EU benefits and policies.

Malta has a small representation in the European Parliament, can we be influential?

Despite Malta's relatively small representation in the European Parliament, we have the potential to have significant influence. Malta's six MEPs play an important role in coalition formation, which is essential at EU level. By creating alliances and focusing on the most pressing issues, Maltese MEPs can ensure that our interests are acknowledged and dealt with. Furthermore, Malta's distinct location and viewpoints can offer insightful information on matters such as migration and small-state difficulties, assisting in the development of more inclusive EU policies. Even though we are small, we can nonetheless have a significant impact on European policy.

Why are you so motivated to stand as a member of the European Parliament?

I want to be the link between the Maltese and the EU. As a young MEP candidate, my main reason for running was my belief in the power of young voices to effect significant change. We require a healthy mix of experience and fresh viewpoints. My goal is to ensure that policies in the European Parliament represent the interests of youths by bringing new ideas and solutions to the table.

Many people feel disconnected from EU politics, and I intend to help bridge that gap. Above all, I want to understand why youth involvement has dropped and attempt to get young people closer to the political arena. In addition to serving all constituents and influencing policy decisions that benefit Malta, my aims are to positively impact society. Most importantly, I aim to inspire all newcomers, regardless of party affiliation, to be courageous enough to take this leap. Our country needs you.