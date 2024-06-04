The Q&A: Meet Peter Agius

Is the European Union relevant to the Maltese?

Brussels passes up to 200 laws per year. These apply to the day-to-day life of the Maltese. For instance, the Waste Water Directive which was supported by the Maltese government in Brussels is set to increase the costs of medicines in Malta. New EU rules on road, air and sea transport are leading to higher cost of living for the Maltese as we import most of our goods. What happens in Brussels does not stay in Brussels. We urgently need to adapt the EU better to Maltese needs given that we have very specific circumstances as an island and as a small nation. This is why we need to vote and choose the best six competent people to represent us at the European Parliament on 8 June.

The Maltese electorate is motivated by issues which are local and often partisan, does this not make it more difficult for you to campaign?

All politics is local. My role is to make Europe think Maltese and make Malta more European in practice. During the past years, I tackled a good number of local issues through the EU solutions. Over the past years, I advocated for the safety of Hal Farrug residents by urging the Commission to enforce safety measures in compliance with the EU Seveso Directive.

I successfully lobbied the Commission to safeguard the interests of Maltese lampuki fishers from Tunisian counterparts.

I upheld the interests of Maltese consumers during the onset of the war in Ukraine, advocating for the European Commission to intervene when wheat exports to Malta were blocked by other European countries.

As a member of then president Antonio Tajani’s cabinet, I spearheaded efforts to ensure that Malta pursued full justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia and her family.

I secured €700,000 in EU funding to establish free Wi-Fi in public spaces in Malta and initiated an audit on the use of EU funds for sewage treatment in response to recurrent sewage outflows into our seas.

If elected, as MEP, I will treble my output. I am committed to leveraging my experience of the EU and my energy to deliver tangible results for Malta and Gozo.

Malta has a small representation in the European Parliament, can we be influential?

I speak out of experience as I have negotiated dozens of EU laws at the European Council and parliament. There is no one in the EU willing to make our life in Malta more difficult. If you are able to present your argument well, supported with robust reasons and with full knowledge of the wider context, you can achieve results notwithstanding the size of your country/delegation. The Maltese government is not making the case well on the specific realities in Malta and the four Labour MEPs have been busy covering up for their government. This needs to change. We need to be better prepared through sound arguments and prior consultations before laws are adopted. Recently, Minister Silvio Schembri commissioned a study on the economic challenges of Malta following the adoption of a new EU-wide environmental shipping tax. Things should work the other way around. Impact assessments must precede adoption of laws.

Why are you so motivated to stand as a member of the European Parliament?

I would have the amazing privilege of helping the people of Malta reap the full benefits of EU membership. My strategic vision is centred around six key priorities:

1. Ensuring effective implementation of EU Laws and standards: It's imperative that we move beyond mere paper checklists to ensure practical application giving real rights and adopting proper EU standards within Malta.

2. Combatting corruption through new methods: Leveraging resources such as the EU anti-fraud office OLAF and EU directives, I am committed to fight corruption and uphold transparency.

3. Tailoring EU legislation to Malta's unique context: Proactive engagement is crucial to shaping EU legislation in a manner that best serves Malta's specific needs and challenges.

4. Facilitating access to EU opportunities for youth and organisations: I want to treble the amounts of free travel, traineeships, work and voluntary sector opportunities for the Maltese.

5. Enhancing Gozo's connectivity: Strategic use of EU funding to invest in modern ferry boats to enhance connectivity and drive economic development in Gozo.

6. Extending the benefits of EU funding to a wider circle: Ensure funding opportunities reach the common citizen and the smaller entities in society including NGOs, cultural organisaitons and smaller businesses.

These priorities reflect my commitment to proactive governance, collaboration, and progress, ensuring a brighter future for our communities.