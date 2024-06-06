The Q&A: Meet Arnold Cassola

Is the European Union relevant to the Maltese?

The European Union is not perfect and celebrating our membership of the EU while keeping a critical voice is important to continue to improve both the EU itself and Malta’s participation as a member state. However, the EU is relevant to the Maltese as it has helped us modernise our country and raise the bar in several areas. However, much more needs to be done by our national government to ensure that the promises of EU accession in the areas of good governance, environmental rights, a higher standard of living and modernising the economy towards sustainability are achieved.

The Maltese electorate is influenced by issues which are local and usually partisan, does this make it more difficult for you to campaign?

Maltese and Gozitans are rightly concerned by the many issues they face in their daily lives. They feel that politics should try to work towards resolving these social, environmental and governance issues. When these issues are then get caught up in a partisan battle, it becomes very difficult to find sustainable solutions to the real problems people are facing. This may be why people are getting more and more disheartened and cynical about politics. Can you blame them? We seem to have accepted that corruption and abuse of power are the norm. The destruction of the natural environment has become a daily threat. The rights of citizens to live quietly at home is being threatened by the unrestrained construction that has taken over our country. The number of people living in poverty is increasing. Together with a good number of volunteers who are helping me, we are saying that there is another way. My friends and I do not believe that the country is resigned to accepting the situation we are in today. On the contrary, we believe that the country is crying out to give a message that Malta and Gozo can grow and develop in another way. We believe in a country that respects people's rights. That rewards courage and initiative. That supports those who need help the most. That protects the common good and the environment. We believe that 8 June is a unique chance to give this positive message of hope for our country.

Malta has a small representation in the EP, can we be influential?

Experience has shown me that if you work seriously, with a sense of open dialogue, while remaining consistent to your principles, you can build alliances with other deputies from all over Europe and make an impact. I served for several years as Secretary General of the Green Party in Europe. There I think I managed to convince and convey my voice, also in favour of issues that affect our country, despite our small size. There are other stories of Maltese who have made an impact. Roberta Metsola has reached the highest office in the European Parliament. Other Maltese MEPs influenced and brought about changes in important laws passed by the European Parliament. This attitude of openness and trying to build bridges between different ideas is crucial. I believe this is something I have always tried to do throughout my career and will continue to do if I am elected.

Why are you so motivated to stand as a member of the European parliament?

I believe that I can serve my country and its people by working in favour of those values that should shape us as a nation. I believe that politics should stand up for the right of everyone to live in a healthy environment. The Maltese and the Gozitans should not live in fear that the natural, cultural and social environment will continue to be destroyed to line the pockets of the few. Politics should work for a fair society where you succeed because of your ability and potential, not because of who you know. Politics should strive for a beautiful country that creates a welcoming society for children and young people and not pushes them away to go and live abroad. I have always tried to live and work in favour of these positive values. I believe that in the European Parliament I can be a voice of hope that these positive values can prevail in our country too.